Telangana chief secy holds review meet with district collectors

Hyderabad: Chief secretary Santhi Kumari on Monday held a video conference with district collectors of the state and reviewed the progress in ‘Podu pattas’ distribution.

Issues relating to the gruhalakshmi scheme, fertilizers and seed position, Telangana ku Haritha Haaram scheme, financial assistance to artisans of backward class community, sheep rearing scheme, and construction of gram panchayat buildings were discussed.

The chief secretary emphasised the need to expedite the distribution of Podu Pattas and complete the process by the end of the week as these beneficiaries have to be given financial assistance under the Rythu Bandhu scheme during the upcoming monsoons.

The chief secretary also highlighted the need to upload the details of the bank accounts of the podu farmers in the Rythu Bandhu portal.

She also stressed the need to have coordinated efforts by the revenue, police and forest departments and take measures to prevent fresh felling of trees.

Referring to the fertilizers and seeds she stated that the state is in a comfortable position and the district collectors should monitor the situation on a daily basis and ensure that sufficient stock is available in the district.

She emphasized the need to accomplish the oil palm plantation target for this year as there is an abundance of plants in the nurseries. It is important to educate farmers and employ creative methods to encourage them to engage in oil palm plantations in the state.

The chief secretary directed the officials to conduct mill inspections in their respective districts.

On Haritha Haaram, the chief secretary asked the collectors to complete the pitting work due to scanty rainfall.

The focus should be on ‘Haritha Vanaalu’ as well as ‘Dasabdhi Sampada Vanaalu’. Officials were instructed to conduct a critical analysis of the progress of the plantations.

The chief secretary has asked for the completion of field-level verification of all those who have applied for the Backward Class Artisans scheme. She asked to focus on the construction of all the 4,852 gram panchayat buildings which were sanctioned recently.