Telangana child rights commission stresses on welfare of differently-abled children

Policy-level interventions and convergence strategies were discussed.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st June 2026 5:08 pm IST
Meeting of diverse professionals discussing documents in a conference room.
Members of the TGSCPCR and Disabled Welfare Department in a meeting

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TGSCPCR) on Monday, June 1, called for strengthening the protection and welfare of children with disabilities in the state.

The TGSCPCR held a review meeting with the Disabled Welfare Department, where officials briefed them about policy-level interventions and convergence strategies aimed an inclusive child welfare system.

One of the highlights of the meeting was the collaboration between the Disabled Welfare Department and the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID) to create a child-friendly and inclusive support framework for children with disabilities.

Subhan Bakery

The Commission reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of all children, with special emphasis on children with disabilities, through coordinated departmental efforts and inclusive policy initiatives

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st June 2026 5:08 pm IST

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