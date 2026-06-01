Telangana child rights commission stresses on welfare of differently-abled children

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TGSCPCR) on Monday, June 1, called for strengthening the protection and welfare of children with disabilities in the state.

The TGSCPCR held a review meeting with the Disabled Welfare Department, where officials briefed them about policy-level interventions and convergence strategies aimed an inclusive child welfare system.

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One of the highlights of the meeting was the collaboration between the Disabled Welfare Department and the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID) to create a child-friendly and inclusive support framework for children with disabilities.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of all children, with special emphasis on children with disabilities, through coordinated departmental efforts and inclusive policy initiatives