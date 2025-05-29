Telangana: Child trafficking gang busted in Suryapet, 10 babies rescued

Hyderabad: Ten babies were rescued by the Surypet police after it busted an interstate child trafficking gang on Wednesday, May 28.

The newborns were brought from Maharashtra and Gujarat and sold in Telangana at a price ranging between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, police said.

Authorities confirmed that the gang had sold 28 children so far, with transactions taking place discreetly. During the operation, police successfully rescued 10 children and placed them under the care of child welfare officials.

A total of 18 individuals linked to the trafficking network have been taken into custody by Suryapet Town police.

Investigations are in progress to uncover further details about the gang’s operations and identify additional victims.