Telangana: Chili farmers anxious over drastic price drop

Hyderabad: Farmers all over the state have become restive over the fall of chili prices. As the demand for the crop went down due to the increased production, the farmers had a plodding start for the new year.

The districts of Warangal and Khammam, known for being the largest producers of red chili in the state, faced a great downturn. The markets witnessed a drop was ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 per quintal, even for premium qualities like Teja chilli.

The overall drop in the state for premium varieties ranges from 16 to 25 percent in the last two months. The prices can drop by two to five percent before they stabilise, said an official. On top of that, Warangal and Badrachalam areas had pest attacks affecting the quality of the crop.

To encourage the farmers, the state has registered a 36 percent increase in the areas under chili crops this year. Despite resistance, the prices may be in the range of Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per quintal, officials of the marketing department said.

The state government is also trying to provide storage facilities for the deprived farmers so that they can stock up on their goods and avail assistance from the marketing agencies.