Telangana: Over 52 lakh people use RTC buses before Sankranti

Earlier this week, the TSRTC announced that it would run 4,484 special buses from 7 to 15 January for commuters travelling during the Sankranti festival season.

31% increase in women using RTC buses for travel, survey

Hyderabad: Over 52 lakh commuters travelled on the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses ahead of Sankranti festival on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the TSRTC announced that it would run 4,484 special buses from 7 to 15 January for commuters travelling during the Sankranti festival season. On Sunday, the RTC planned 652 special buses and operated 450 buses by the afternoon, TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar told media.

The public transport body also said that the 50% of commuters were women who utilised Mahalakshmi scheme.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th January 2024 7:06 pm IST

