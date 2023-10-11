Telangana CID arrest 3 from Mumbai in a 10-year-old fraud case

The case was booked in Nacharam Police Station and is now being investigated by the EOW Team, CID.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th October 2023 12:03 am IST
Murder convict nabbed from Telangana 12 years after jumping parole
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Telangana has arrested three accused evading arrest for the last 10 years in a case of criminal breach of trust, cheating and fabrication of documents and using them genuine.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Rajiv Rajaram Kashyap, Vimalender Rajkumar Mishra and Rinku Vimalender Mishra, all residents of Mumbai were absconding since the commission of offence in 2013.

Also Read
Telangana polls: EC orders transfer of collectors, top police officers for ‘laxity’

The Second Metropolitan Magistrate Court at L.B. Nagar had issued Non-Bailable Warrants against Rajiv Rajaram Kashyap (accused number 26), Vimalender Rajkumar Mishra (A-36) and Rinku Vimalender Mishra (A37).

MS Education Academy

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) team and NBWs special execution team led by Y. Laxmi Narayana, Inspector of Police visited Mumbai and apprehended the accused, brought to Hyderabad and produced before the court.

According to the CID, Anil Beniprasad Agrawal (A2) along with others had swindled the funds of Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd and gained wrongfully and caused wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 29 crores to the complainant company in the guise of acting as Lead Manager (BLRM) for IPO.

They had fraudulently collected huge amount from the complainant company and also took away the shares of Liquors India Limited and committed offences punishable under Sections 406, 409, 420, 447, 385, 386, 467, 468, 469, 471, 120-B, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, the CID said.

The case was booked in Nacharam Police Station and is now being investigated by the EOW Team, CID.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th October 2023 12:03 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button