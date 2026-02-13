Telangana civic polls: BRS candidate loses by 2 votes in Gadwal

Hyderabad: A Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate, Jayamma, who had won by a very thin margin in the eighth ward of Gadwal municipality elections in Telangana on Friday, February 13, reportedly lost after a Congress candidate called for a recount of the votes.

According to local reports, the BRS candidate had initially won by a margin of three votes; however, the Congress candidate objected and asked for a recount. After four recounts, Jayamma was declared the winner by two votes.

Later, the Returning Officer (RO) allegedly set aside the two votes by calling them invalid and the Congress candidate was declared the winner.

This triggered a protest from the BRS supporters who staged a sit-in and raised slogans of “RO down down”.

Also Read BJP candidate ends life ahead of Telangana municipal polls

Telangana municipal elections

The results for Telangana’s 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations were declared on Friday, February 13.

So far, results for 2,993 of the 2,996 wards have been declared, with Congress bagging 1,537 of the seats, BRS winning 781 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 335 seats.