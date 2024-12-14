Telangana Civil Supplies dept launches Youtube channel for farmers

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Civil Supplies Department has launched a YouTube channel named “Commissioner Civil Supplies” to provide direct information to farmers.

The channel was inaugurated on Friday by Commissioner DS Chauhan, who emphasized its purpose of delivering essential updates to the agricultural community.

In his address, Chauhan discussed several key topics including the rice procurement policy, ongoing purchases in the state, and the introduction of a Rs 500 bonus for farmers selling rice at government procurement centres.

He urged farmers to engage with the channel by liking and subscribing to it.

The initiative aims to ensure that farmers receive timely and accurate information regarding government schemes, including whether they will receive the Rs 500 bonus for their sold rice.

Chauhan also encouraged farmers to report any issues they encounter at procurement centres, particularly regarding prices paid by private traders and rice millers, which currently stand at Rs 2,820 per quintal.