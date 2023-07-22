Telangana CJ’s swearing-in: Roads to take & avoid in Hyderabad on Sunday

The Raj Bhavan road from Monappa Island (Rajiv Gandhi Statue) to VV Statue Junction will witness heavy traffic from 8:00 am to 1 pm, the police said.

(Representative image)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Saturday announced traffic restrictions in the city, on account of the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Alok Aradhe as the new Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

On Sunday, Aradhe is set to be sworn in as Chief Justice, at the Raj Bhavan at 11:00 am.

Traffic diversions in the area

  1. Traffic will not be allowed between the VV Statue – Monappa Junction and vice versa. It will be diverted towards Panjagutta – Greenlands and Panjagutta to Khairtabad flyover – Shadan Nirankari.
  2. Traffic will be restricted on both sides from the Panjagutta Road – Raj Bhavan Quarters Road (Metro Residency).

Designate parking spaces for vehicles at Raj Bhavan

  1. Gate No-III to Administrative Block for Judges, MsP, MsLA and MsLC Vehicles.
  2. Dilkusha Guest House for Media Vehicles.
  3. MMTS Parking lot for All police vehicles and escort, pilot vehicles.
  4. Metro Residency to NASR School, will be a single line parking spot for other VIP vehicles and
    senior officer vehicles.
  5. Lake View to V.V Statue Junction can also be used for single line parking

