Telangana: Class 10 student dies of heart attack in Narayanapet

Hyderabad: A 15-year-old boy studying in Kondapur Tribal Welfare School in Dhanwada mandal, Narayanapet district, died of cardiac arrest in dormitory on Friday.

Confirming the tragic death, police said Srikanth,15, passed away due to cardiac arrest on Friday morning at around 8:30 am. The boy hailed from Budumakonda thanda of Dhanwada mandal. “He was interacting with his classmates when he suddenly collapsed in the dormitory. Students in the room quickly alerted the teachers about the situation,” police said.

Srikanth was rushed to the Dhanwada PHC, but the doctors declared him dead, police said.