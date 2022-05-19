Telangana: Class 12 student stabs his girlfriend’s classmate for talking to her

Hyderabad: A class 12 student allegedly stabbed his girlfriend’s classmate for talking to her in Rajendranagar Mandal of Ranga Reddy district in Telangana, the police said.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Durga Prasad.

Banjara Hills Inspector Nageshwar Rao informed said Durga Prasad and the girl were classmates.

“After the accused came to know that his girlfriend is talking to her classmate, the accused and called Durga Prasad in the Ranjendernagar area and stabbed him.

The case has been registered for attempting to murder and further investigation is going on in the matter, the police said.

