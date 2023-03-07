Telangana: Class 7 student of govt residential school hangs self to death

Hyderabad: A class seven student of a Telangana social welfare residential school hanged herself to death from a fan in the classroom on Monday evening in Nagar Kurnool district.

The student Nikhita, 13, studied at the school in Manamor village of Amrabad mandal. The student hanged herself to death using a scarf in her class when no student or teacher was around. The officials are trying to ascertain the reason.

A small issue between some students of the school might be a reason, the management told the police. The Amrabad police booked a case and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Dr R S Praveen Kumar, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state president and former Secretary of TSWREIS (Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society) expressed his condolences to the family.

He tweeted, “Sorry for this, but heart broken to share image of Nikitha who ended her life in classroom today in welfare school in #Telangana. While we are demanding for counsellors in every school/college, our rulers are busy in racing cars&scams. ⁦ @TelanganaCMO ⁩are you still awake?”