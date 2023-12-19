Telangana: Class I student dies after falling into hot ragi vessel

Adilabad: A Class I student at a government primary school in Koratikal village succumbed to her injuries after allegedly slipping into a vessel full of hot ragi porridge on Sunday, December 18.

According to the reports, the victim, K. Pragnya, fell into the vessel when the students started pushing each other during the distribution of the mid-day meal.

She was shifted to a private hospital in Nirmal District. However, due to the severe burns, she was transferred to a private hospital in Nizamabad, where she breathed her last.

Meanwhile, the villagers, upon learning about the incident, complained about the negligence of the teaching staff and mid-day meal workers, reported EdEx.

They demand altercations in the routine, suggesting that serving children directly through the vessel should be restricted. Instead, they should be aptly served the meals while they’re seated in the hall to prevent such incidents from taking place