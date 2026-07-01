Telangana clears salaries for contract, outsourced staff on CM’s orders

Hyderabad: The Telangana government said salaries to employees working on an outsourcing and contract basis were credited on Wednesday, the first day of July, as per Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s directives.

Reddy, who came to know about the inconvenience faced by the staff working on contract, outsourced, and honorarium basis due to the delay in salary disbursement, had directed the officials to pay their wages on the first day of the month.

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Accordingly, the administrative work related to salary disbursement was completed before the last working day of the month and the wages were paid on July 1, an official release said.

Reddy, who enquired about the matter on Wednesday, was informed that the wages were credited to the bank accounts of employees.

Reddy has often criticised the previous BRS regime for the delays in salary payments to the employees.