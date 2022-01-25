Telangana clocks 4,559 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 25th January 2022 8:36 pm IST
Telangana: 12 new Omicron cases push tally to 55
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday reported 4,559 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,43,354 while the death toll rose to 4,077 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of daily cases with 1,450, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (432) and Rangareddy (322) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The state had registered 3,980 new cases on Monday.

MS Education Academy

A total of 1,961 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative number of recoveries rose to 7,03,008.

Active cases stood at 36,269, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,13,670 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was over 3.15 crore. The samples tested per million population were over 8.48 lakh.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.55 per cent and 94.57 per cent, respectively.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button