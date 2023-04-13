Telangana: Clues teams to train in fingerprint collection for crime detection

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) will soon train officers of clues teams in fingerprint collection and preservation techniques as they play a crucial role in crime detection.

Owning to the importance of ‘fingerprints’ in the detection of property offences, identification of unidentified bodies and verification of the suspects, crime detection teams are being formed in five newly created zones in Rachakonda, Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Mulugu districts.

Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar held a video conference with fingerprint bureau officers of 41 units in Telangana on Wednesday and lauded the services rendered by the fingerprint bureaus.

“Five of the best units in the state will also be presented awards for good performance,” declared the DGP.

Additional DG CID, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat said, “In all the five zones in the city and Mulugu district we will have clues teams which would include a fingerprint bureau officer.”

“The officials will be trained by experts to assist in the collection of scientific evidence for two weeks,” Mahesh Bhagwat added.