Telangana CM, AICC incharge ask cadres to seek votes over job creation

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Meenakshi Natarajan, the new AICC in charge of Telangana, urged party leaders and cadres to inform voters in the graduate MLC constituency about the Congress government’s achievements.

They highlighted the creation of over 55,000 jobs and the attraction of nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in investments, which are expected to generate thousands more job opportunities.

During an evening online meeting attended by all ministers, TPCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other key leaders, chief minister Revanth and Meenakshi Natarajan appealed to party cadres to approach the graduate MLC polls with seriousness and ensure a significant victory for Congress candidate V Narender Reddy.

Meenakshi Natarajan emphasized her strong relationships with many ministers and senior leaders in Telangana, stressing the importance of teamwork to secure a decisive Congress win in the MLC polls.