Telangana CM appoints chairpersons to 37 corporations ahead of LS polls

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has appointed chairpersons to 37 corporations, days ahead of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into force for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The move is seen as the Congress dispensation’s way to appease party leaders who weren’t granted party tickets in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

These appointments were not publicly disclosed until March 17, despite the Government Order (G.O) being issued on March 14.

Important names in the list include TPCC working president and senior Sangareddy leader Jagga Reddy’s wife Nirmala Reddy as the head of the Industrial Infrastructure Corporation and Patel Ramesh Reddy as the head of the Tourism development.

Other key appointments include Pritam as the head of SC corporation, Srikanth Goud for BC Finance, Anvesh Reddy for Telangana seeds development, Anil Eravanth for Mineral development, Nerella Sarada for Women’s Commission, Bellaiah Naik for Girijan finance development, Gurunuadh Reddy for Police housing, and Podem Veeraiah for forest development.