Telangana CM asks officials to assign Bhudhar numbers to lands

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the officials to prepare necessary plans for the assignment of Bhudhar numbers for the lands across the state.

At a review of the revenue and housing departments held at the Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) on Wednesday, August 13, the chief minister enquired about the status of the applications received during the recently held revenue grievance redressal meetings across the state.

He instructed the officials to develop a mechanism for the speedy completion of the mutation and registration of inherited properties. The surveys conducted by the licensed surveyors and the scrutiny of the reports by the regular surveyors was also discussed at the meeting. The officials were ordered to complete the scrutiny by regular surveyors in an expeditious manner.

The officials briefed the chief minister about the plans to construct integrated sub-registrar offices. The chief minister reviewed the designs of the 10 new sub-registrar offices to be constructed in the core urban region, and suggested providing facilities like parking, canteens and other basic infrastructure for the convenience of the visitors to these offices. He stressed that the offices should function in a people friendly environment.

When the officials brought to his attention about the completion of the Indiramma houses in several districts, Revanth Reddy instructed the authorities to make arrangements for the inauguration of the houses for the poor by the end of August. He also ordered the officials to resolve the problems in the joint venture projects of the Housing Board in Hyderabad.