Telangana CM asks party leaders to be cautious about SIR

Hyderabad: Cautioning against taking the SIR of the electoral roll lightly, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged the ruling Congress leaders to monitor the exercise at the booth-level.

Reddy, who attended a video conference organised by the state Congress on Monday, said the voters‘ lists for the 2028 Assembly elections would be finalised in October, 2026.

Observing that nothing much can be done if voters’ names are removed during the exercise, he said key leaders should be in touch with Booth Level Officers in every village and every booth in all the 119 Assembly constituencies.

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The ministers in charge of districts should review the exercise with the persons in charge of the party in every Assembly and parliamentary constituencies before June 20, a Congress release said.

The party in charge of assembly and parliamentary constituencies should monitor the SIR in their jurisdiction, he said.

He further suggested setting up a war room in the state Congress headquarters here to conduct booth-level monitoring and obtain daily reports.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will be conducted in Telangana from June 15. The preparation of the electoral roll would be held from June 15 to 24, while house-to-house verification would be taken up from June 25 to July 24.

AICC in charge of party affairs in Telangana, Meenakshi Natarajan, spoke about the SIR held in West Bengal and asked every Congress activist to be cautious.