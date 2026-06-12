Telangana CM assures treatment for baby with SMA

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has assured government support for one-year-old Aryansh, a child from Telangana battling Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 2, after a public appeal for help went viral on social media.

The CM’s office said a CMRF officer will contact the child’s parents immediately to facilitate the next steps.

“We will ensure the best treatment for Baby Aryansh. CMO officer handling CMRF will contact parents immediately. Let us all pray and hope for his total recovery and wish him a good, healthy, long life,” Revanth Reddy responded in a post on X.

Also Read Revanth Reddy mourns death of shooter-coach Jaspal Rana

The appeal was addressed directly to the chief minister on social media, urging him to consider the plight of families unable to afford life-saving treatment for their children.

Aryansh, son of Kasula Kiran and Kasula Naveena, requires a life-saving injection costing Rs 1.5 crore. His family and supporters, including influencer Naveen Ramsing, have been running a door-to-door fundraising campaign and have so far raised approximately Rs 75 lakh. Another Rs 75 lakh is urgently needed.

The appeal stressed that the injection slot must be booked before June 20 and the treatment administered before the end of July, leaving little time for the family to arrange the remaining funds.

The post also called on Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha to intervene and help save the child.

SMA is a rare genetic disorder that progressively weakens muscles by attacking motor neurons. It has no cure, but certain treatments can slow its progression if administered in time.