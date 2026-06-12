Revanth Reddy mourns death of shooter-coach Jaspal Rana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, June 12, expressed grief over the death of celebrated Indian shooter and coach Jaspal Rana, who passed away at the age of 49 due to cardiac complications.

Rana breathed his last at Max Hospital in Saket, Delhi, in the early hours of Friday. He had fallen ill during the Indian contingent’s return flight from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany, and was admitted to the hospital upon landing in New Delhi, where he underwent a procedure to have a stent implanted.

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Revanth Reddy said Rana’s achievements at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, and his representation of India at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, brought immense pride to the country.

The Chief Minister also noted his role as India’s high-performance coach for pistol events, where he played a key part in developing young talent. “With his passing, India has lost not only a legendary sportsperson but also an inspiring mentor whose commitment to excellence and service to sports will be remembered for generations,” Revanth Reddy said.

Who is Jaspal Rana?

Born in 1976 in Uttarakhand, Rana rose to prominence at 18 by winning gold in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol event at the 1994 Asian Games in Hiroshima. He dedicated more than three decades to the sport, first as a champion athlete and later as a coach. His most successful outing as a competitor came at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester, where he won six medals.

After retiring from competitive shooting, Rana transitioned to coaching in 2012. He was widely credited with playing a key role in Manu Bhaker’s historic two-bronze-medal haul at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Rana is survived by his wife Reena Rana, daughter Devanshi, son Yuvraj, father Narayan Singh Rana, and his two siblings.

The Chief Minister extended condolences to Rana’s family, students, and the sporting fraternity, and prayed for peace to the departed soul.