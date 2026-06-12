Indian shooting coach Jaspal Rana dies at 49

The former Asian Games gold medallist and India's high-performance pistol coach passed away in Delhi after undergoing a medical procedure.

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A man speaking passionately during a discussion or interview, wearing glasses and a blue shirt.
New Delhi: Former shooter and coach Jaspal Rana during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

New Delhi: Renowned Indian shooting coach and former Asian Games gold medallist Jaspal Rana has died. He was 49.

According to National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Rana breathed his last at a Delhi hospital on Thursday night.

Rana recently underwent a medical procedure after falling ill during the Indian contingent’s return flight from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany.

Subhan Bakery

Upon landing in New Delhi, he was immediately hospitalised and underwent a medical procedure to have a stent fixed.

Rana was serving as the high-performance coach for Indian pistol shooters.

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