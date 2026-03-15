Telangana CM calls for communal harmony at govt’s Dawat-e-Iftar in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, March 15, called for strengthening brotherhood and communal harmony, urging people of all faiths to live together in unity and work collectively for the progress of the state and the nation.

Speaking at the Dawat-e-Iftar hosted by the state government at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy said Ramadan was not merely a festival but a period of spiritual reflection and self-purification. He expressed happiness that the government had organised the iftar gathering for the Muslim community.

The CM said his government accorded high priority to the welfare and empowerment of minorities, and highlighted several steps taken in this direction. He pointed out that Mohammad Azharuddin had been inducted into the state cabinet, senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir had been appointed as an advisor to the government and eight minority leaders had been given positions in various corporations.

A. Revanth Reddy attended a Dawat-e-Iftar programme at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium on Sunday evening. Mohammed Ali Shabbir and Asaduddin Owaisi were among the leaders who also took part in the event. pic.twitter.com/dKOzt6a3be — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 15, 2026

Revanth Reddy also noted that international cricketer Mohammed Siraj had been appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in recognition of his achievements, while world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen was felicitated with a financial reward of Rs 2 crore.

Invoking the legacy of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he recalled that a 4 per cent reservation had been provided to minorities during his tenure, helping many secure employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister cautioned against attempts by certain elements to drive a wedge between communities and stressed the need to preserve unity and harmony. He described himself as a brother to the community and sought their continued support.

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The event was attended by MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud, ministers Mohammad Azharuddin, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar, government advisors Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Sudharshan Reddy and Harkara Venugopal, MPs Vem Narender Reddy and Asaduddin Owaisi, chairpersons of minority corporations and a large number of members of the Muslim community.