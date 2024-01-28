Telangana CM constitutes expert panel to study Kaleshwaram project

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, January 27, has decided to appoint a committee of experts to study the quality of construction of Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages under the Kaleshwaram project.

This decision was made after the sinking of the piers of the Medigadda barrage last year. The committee will comprise experts from the Central Water Commission, the National Dam Safety Authority, and the state’s irrigation engineers.

The Chief Minister has also directed that an all-party meeting be convened on the state’s share in Krishna River water and issues concerning projects on Krishna River.

The agenda for the all-party meeting would include the Telangana government in the past agreeing to 299 TMC water as its share out of 811 TMC which was the share of undivided Andhra Pradesh in Krishna water.

Revanth has also asked about the current status of the ongoing Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project and questioned officials as to why land acquisition is not making progress for the Kalwakurthy project.