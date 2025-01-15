Telangana CM demands action against RSS chief’s ‘true independence’ remark

Hyderabad: Hitting back at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remark that India got “true independence” after the Ram temple consecration, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy demanded stern action.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday, January 15, CM Revanth said that what Bhagwat said was against the Constitution of India. “They (RSS) didn’t sacrifice their lives for freedom. Therefore, they aren’t ready to accept it. If Mohan Bhagwat had said anything against the Constitution then actions should be taken.”

CM Revanth was in the national capital to take part in the inauguration of the headquarters of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

BRS stands for B-RSS.



BJP is Bhartiya Jhoothi party.



– Telangana CM Revanth Reddy ( @revanth_anumula ) pic.twitter.com/e2HbsaPMaL — Asma (@asmatasleem13) January 15, 2025

What did RSS chief say

Bhagwat, on January 14, said the date of Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya should be celebrated as “Pratishtha Dwadashi”, as the “true independence” of Bharat, which faced “parachakra” (enemy attack) for several centuries, was established on this day.

“After India got political independence from the British on August 15, 1947, a written Constitution was made according to the path shown by that specific vision, which comes out of the “self” of the country, but the document was not run according to the spirit of the vision at that time,” Bhagwat said while presenting the ‘National Devi Ahilya Award’ to the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai in Indore.

‘Sheer audacity,’ Rahul on RSS chief remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the RSS chief saying his remark on India’s independence amounts to treason and is an insult to every Indian.

“Mohan Bhagwat has the audacity to say to the country what he thinks about the independence movement and the Constitution. What he said yesterday is treason… Because he is stating that the Constitution is invalid and the fight against the British was invalid,” Gandhi said.

The Rae Bareily MP said that every party worker is fighting this battle of ideologies under difficult circumstances where institutions have been captured by the BJP and the RSS and investigative agencies are being used against opposition leaders.

“To say that India did not get independence in 1947 is an insult to every Indian. And it is time to stop listening to this nonsense that these people think they can keep parroting out and shouting,” Rahul said.