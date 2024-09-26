Telangana CM directs BC Commission to study enumeration process

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the Telangana State Backward Classes Commission to conduct a comprehensive study on the procedures for enumerating Backward Classes (BCs) in the state.

During a recent meeting with the commission’s chairman, G Niranjan, and members led by TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, the chief minister emphasized the importance of examining the methods used in other states for caste enumeration.

He highlighted that understanding these processes could provide valuable insights and help avoid potential legal hurdles in Telangana.

Revanth Reddy urged the commission to initiate this exercise as soon as possible to ensure it is completed within a specified timeframe.

He assured the commission of the full support of the state government to facilitate an efficient and timely enumeration of BCs.

In addition, the BC Commission has finalized a comprehensive questionnaire consisting of 53 questions aimed at gathering information on the socio-economic and educational conditions of various castes, including minorities.

To enhance the quality of this survey, the commission is seeking collaboration with research institutions such as CESS, ASCI, CGG, and DES, which possess expertise in conducting similar surveys.

The Congress party had promised to undertake a caste census during its campaign for the 2023 Assembly elections. Following their victory on December 7, 2023, chief minister Revanth Reddy reaffirmed this commitment by announcing plans for a caste census shortly thereafter.

In February 2024, the state cabinet unanimously approved the proposal and allocated Rs 150 crore to support this initiative.

The Telangana government’s proactive measures aim to ensure a thorough and legally sound caste census, fulfilling its electoral promise while providing crucial data for evidence-based policy-making and social welfare schemes tailored to assist marginalized communities.