Telangana CM embarks on week-long visit to Japan to attract investment

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is leaving for Japan on Tuesday night for a week-long visit to attract investment to the state.

The Chief Minister-led official delegation will visit Tokyo, Mount Fuji, Osaka and Hiroshima during the visit from April 16 to April 22.

As part of the visit, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the ‘Telangana Pavilion’ at the Osaka World Expo 2025.

The delegations will meet with leading company managements, industrialists, and several representatives of Japan to attract investment.

The discussions will primarily focus on investments in the state and industrial-technological collaboration.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, in scheduled meetings with the prospective investors, the official team led by the Chief Minister will explain the investment prospects in Telangana and also industrial and technical cooperation offered by Telangana State to Japanese companies to set up their manufacturing units in the state.

A team of state officials will accompany the Chief Minister on this tour.

Meanwhile, Minister for Industries and Information Technology D. Sridhar Babu has said that Hyderabad has become a global business hub. He noted the demand for commercial space in the city has gone up substantially.

The minister was speaking at the inauguration of Citizens Global Capability Centre, a joint initiative by Citizens Financial Group and Cognizant Technologies.

The minister stated that Hyderabad’s growth story is remarkable, with 355 Global Capability Centres already employing over 300,000 professionals. The city’s commercial space absorption grew by 56 per cent year-on-year, the highest in the country.

“With over 70 new GCCs established just in the last one year, we’re confident that Telangana’s contribution to India’s GDP will reach $1 trillion by 2030,” he said.

“We’re enthused to aim for 200 million square feet of Grade-A commercial space by 2030, solidifying our city’s position as a global business hub. The inauguration of the Citizens Global Capability Centre marks a significant milestone in achieving that milestone,” he added.

The centre is expected to create over 1,000 jobs for IT and data professionals initially, with the workforce projected to double in the next 2-3 years.