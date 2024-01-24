Telangana CM gives nod for appointment of new VCs notification

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, January 24, reportedly signed the file that gives assent to the release of a notification calling for appointments of new Vice Chancellors of state-run universities.

In Telangana, the tenure of 10 vice-chancellors, including those of Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Mahatma Gandhi University, JNTU-Hyderabad, Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University, and Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, will end in May of this year.

The remaining universities in Telangana are currently being led by acting vice-chancellors.

The selection of Vice Chancellors is typically done through a screening/selection committee, and specific criteria, such as years of experience and other qualifications, are often set for the candidates.

The selection has to be finally approved by the state Governor, who is also the chancellor of universities in the state. The last appointment was done by the previous BRS government in 2021.