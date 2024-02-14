Telangana CM hands appointment letters to newly appointed police constables

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy handed over appointment letters to newly appointed police constables at a ceremony held in LB Stadium today, Wednesday, February 14.

During his speech at the event, CM Revanth Reddy underscored the state government’s commitment to preventing unemployed youth from resorting to drastic measures like suicide. He criticised the previous government for allegedly neglecting the plight of the unemployed, stating, “Previous governments took care of their family members only and did not solve the plights of the unemployed.”

Highlighting his administration’s proactive approach, CM Reddy asserted, “My government took the responsibility of solving the unemployed problems soon after coming to power.” He emphasised that legal hurdles were being removed to facilitate the issuance of appointment orders to selected candidates. “Today, 13,444 youth are given the appointment orders,” he stated, adding, “As a brother, I will stand by the unemployed youth.”

Describing his government as one for the youth, people, and the poor, CM Reddy asserted that it was overcoming obstacles left by the previous administration. He noted that recruitment processes for nursing officers and jobs in Singareni had already been completed, fulfilling promises made earlier.

Taking a swipe at opposition leader KCR, CM Reddy accused him of neglecting unemployed youth during his tenure. “KCR should have realised that Telangana people shunted him out of power,” he remarked.

Responding to recent comments made by the BRS chief, CM Reddy stated, “The BRS chief’s drama is over, and he has shut down his shop permanently.”

Announcing plans to fill 2 lakh jobs without causing disruption, CM Reddy revealed that the upper age limit had been increased to 46 years to address the prolonged lack of recruitment over the past decade.