Telangana CM invited to speak at Harvard AI Policy Symposium

The session will bring together senior leaders from government, industry and academia to deliberate on key policy issues related to artificial intelligence.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been invited to participate as a speaker at the AI Policy Symposium to be held at the Harvard Kennedy School on March 27.

According to the release, the symposium will bring together senior leaders from government, industry and academia to deliberate on key policy issues related to artificial intelligence.

Revanth will address a panel titled “AI as Infrastructure and Compute Power: Impact on Livability and Workforce.” The session will focus on the role of data centres, energy systems and compute infrastructure in shaping competitiveness, public-private coordination and workforce development.

“The Chief Minister’s leadership in advancing Telangana’s plan to build an AI City under the Bharat Future City vision makes his participation significant. His insights are expected to highlight how governments can create enabling conditions for AI ecosystems through land allocation, power, skills, regulation and investment partnerships while ensuring job creation and urban livability,” read the release.

