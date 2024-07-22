Telangana CM invites Congress top brass for farm loan waiver event

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here, and invited them to a public meeting in Warangal focused on the state’s farm debt waiver programme.

At the meeting, which comes close on the heels of the state government initiating the first phase of its loan waiver scheme on July 18, Reddy emphasised the symbolic importance of Warangal.

Since the farm-loan waiver was promised by the Congress at a campaign rally in Warangal during the Assembly polls, the party’s state unit plans to hold a public meeting there to highlight its implementation, sources said.

They said the chief minister may also call on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the proposed public meeting at Warangal.

The Telangana government has already credited Rs 6,098 crore to farmers’ bank accounts, covering loans up to Rs 1 lakh in the initial phase.

The scheme is set to unroll in three stages, with the second phase targeting loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh by July-end, and the final phase covering loans up to Rs 2 lakh in August.

Funds sought for Musi rejuvenation and riverfront development

In a separate engagement, Reddy also met Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, seeking central funds for the Musi River Beautification Project.

The CM requested Rs 4,000 crore for the treatment of polluted Musi river water under the National River Conservation Plan, and an additional Rs 6,000 crore for augmenting Hyderabad’s water supply by filling Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar with Godavari river water.

“If Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar are filled with Godavari water, Hyderabad will not have water problems,” Reddy stated, underlining the project’s importance for the state capital’s water security.

Pointing out that as of 2019 drinking water connection was given to 77.60 % of households in Telangana, Revanth informed the union minister that as per a recent survey, 7.85 lakh households have not yet been given tap connections. In addition to those, he also sought funds for giving tap connections to houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY)- rural and urban. He said that a total of Rs 16,100 crore was needed to complete these tasks.

Mentioning that the State was not given any funds through Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) since 2019, when it was kicked-off, Revanth requested the union minister to ensure funds were released under JJM from this year.

Mahalakshmi scheme, issue of gas subsidy

The chief minister also met Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and conveyed that though the state government was giving LPG cylinders for Rs 500 to eligible consumers, initially the full amount was being paid by the consumers, who would later be reimbursed with the subsidy amount which was taking time.

To spare the consumers from this burden, Revanth asked Puri to permit the State government to deposit the subsidy amount with the oil marketing companies (OMC) in advance, so that the consumers wouldn’t have to pay anything more than Rs 500 per cylinder.

If that is not possible, he requested the union minister to ensure the consumers received the subsidy given by the State government within 48 hours after making the purchase.

Pending arrears for paddy procurement and delivery of rice

Revanth Reddy also met Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi and urged him to see that Rs 1,468.94 crore pending from the Centre for 2014-15 kharif additional levy was released to the State.

Also informing the Union minister that Rs 343.27 crore was pending for the procurement and delivery of rice for PM Garib Kalyan Yojna (PMGKY) between May 2021 and March 2022, and Rs 79.09 crore was pending for the delivery of rice under non-national food security act for the same period, he requested the union minister to expedite the payment of those arrears.

As the Congress government in Telangana moves to fulfil its poll promises, Reddy’s two-day Delhi visit appears aimed at garnering central support and showcasing the party’s commitment to farmers’ welfare.

(With inputs from PTI)