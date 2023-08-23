Telangana: CM KCR assures KLIP water for Patancheru

Hyderabad: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed the public at Gummadidala mandal of Sangareddy district on Wednesday, August 23 and said that the Patancheru constituency will get Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) water soon.

CM KCR’s announcement comes as he begins his election campaign for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls which commenced from the Medak district. This will mark his first public meeting since announcing the party candidates for the Assembly polls, on Monday.

The CM disclosed candidates for 115 out of the 119 constituencies. The candidates for the Goshamahal, Nampally, Jangaon, and Narsapur constituencies will be revealed later.

While on his way to Medak by road, the chief minister stopped at Gummadidala in the Patancheru constituency where he was welcomed by MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy along with several other BRS leaders and cadre.

The chief minister urged the public to re-elect the BRS MLA in order to fulfil their desire for KLIS water. Subsequently, he then left for Medak where he inaugurated the District Offices Complex, the BRS District office and the Superintendent of Police’s (SP) office.

Live: CM Sri KCR inaugurating Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC), Medak District https://t.co/m2VksEbYwT — BRS Party (@BRSparty) August 23, 2023

Live: BRS Party President, CM Sri KCR inaugurating BRS Party Office, Medak district. https://t.co/BAWSMCaHtt — BRS Party (@BRSparty) August 23, 2023

Live: CM Sri KCR inaugurating District Police Office Building, Medak https://t.co/QIyuG5LLsS — BRS Party (@BRSparty) August 23, 2023

The chief minister also addressed a public meeting in the district officially marking open his election campaign.

The BRS, formerly known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), formed the first government in the newly created state of Telangana in 2014.

It retained power in 2018 when KCR advanced the elections by a few months to separate them from the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

If BRS maintains power, KCR will become the first leader in South India to serve as CM for a third consecutive term.