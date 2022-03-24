Telangana: CM KCR calls for protests against Centre in view of fuel hike

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has called on party officials to hold protests against price hike across all constituencies in the state starting from March 24 i.e Thursday.

“The protests will be spearheaded by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party members against the indiscriminate hike in gas, petrol and diesel prices by the Union government,” read a statement issued by TRS general secretary Palla Rajeshwar Reddy’s office.

Two days ago, fuel rates (petrol and diesel) increased by 80 paise per litre for the first time in over four months. Wednesday saw yet another increase of 80 paise per litre. To add to the price hike, the cost of an LPG cylinder (cooking gas) was hiked by Rs 50 for the first time since October 2021.

This isn’t the first time the state government has found itself in a battle with the BJP-led Centre. Less than a week ago, a meeting convened by chief minister KCR decided to amp up the pressure on the centre with regards the procurement of paddy.

The state government in the last few months has accused the Centre of not purchasing paddy thus contributing to the detriment of Telangana farmers.