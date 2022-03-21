Telangana: CM KCR leads meeting to discuss paddy crisis

Hyderabad: A Telangana Rashtra Samithi Legislature Party (TRSLP) meeting took place on Monday at Gandhi Bhavan, where attendees spoke about ways to put pressure on the centre regarding paddy transactions.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao presided over the meeting with other TRS party presidents.

The meeting was attended by Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Party State Working Committee members, Party District Presidents, Zilla Parishad chairmen, Chairmen of State Level Corporations, District Presidents of DCCB, DCMS and Farmer Bond Committees.

Agenda of the meeting:

During the meeting, CM KCR spoke to the party leaders about the attitude of the central government in the context of paddy procurement, and the struggles to be waged on behalf of Telangana farmers. They spoke about agitations and protests that they would hold until their demands are met.

A delegation led by the CM will leave for New Delhi on Monday evening to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some important Union ministers. The visit is intended to raise the issue of procurement of complete paddy crop from Telangana with the Prime Minister and the union cabinet.

BJP accuses state government of being uncooperative:

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bandi Sanjay addressed a media conference on Sunday, where he demanded an apology from KCR. He said that the CM brings up the topic of rice to discredit the central government, while the centre had already clarified that they would buy all the rice.

“The centre is ready to buy rice. We have made it clear that we will take responsibility. Union Minister Piyush Goyal clarified in Parliament that the state government was not cooperating on the purchase of grain,” the minister said.