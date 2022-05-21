Telangana CM KCR meets SP leader Akhilesh Yadav in New Delhi

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Saturday met with the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence in New Delhi.

According to the CM’s office, the two discussed current national issues.

Chief minister KCR is on an India tour to attend national-level political and social programs. He will meet different political party leaders, and economic experts in Delhi to discuss the country’s economic conditions. He will hold meetings with journalists as well.

The next stop in KCR’s pan-India tour is Chandigarh, where he will be meeting Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to distribute cheques to families of farmers.

In the next few days, he will visit Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Bihar.