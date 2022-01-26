Telangana: CM KCR pays tributes to freedom fighters on Republic day

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao paid tributes to freedom fighters at the Amar Jawan Jyoti Stupam, Parade grounds on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic day.

He skipped the low-key Republic Day celebrations held at Raj Bhavan, where Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled the national flag.

Unlike the last two years when the main ceremony was held at Public Gardens, this time the venue was shifted to Raj Bhavan in view of restrictions on mass gathering due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Early in the day, he greeted the people of the state on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day. The CM said that as per the Indian constitution, citizens themselves are rulers as they choose their representatives to various legislative bodies.

“India is a union of States. It is the States that make the nation. By protecting and preserving the rights of the States, India’s vibrant democracy will become a role model across the world,” he added.

The CM exhorted the Indian citizens to rededicate themselves to the federal spirit as enshrined in the Constitution and continue to follow its values with dedication and commitment.

He also participated in the Republic day event held at Pragati Bhavan and hoisted the tricolor flag. He also garlanded the Chairman of India’s constitution drafting committee Dr. BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi’s photographs and paid tributes to them.

CM KCR saluting the tricolor flag. Photo: Twitter.

Several elected representatives, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, CMO staff, and other Government officials participated in the event.