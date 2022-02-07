Telangana : CM KCR surveys constuction of Yogashala at Yadadri

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday conducted an aerial survey of the location selected for the construction of yogashala at Yadadri.

The CM also surveyed the surrounding areas of the hill shrine. The duration of the survey was three minutes after he landed at Peddagutta. Energy minister G Jagdish Reddy along with MLAs Gongidi Sunitha and Gadari Kishore Kumar received the CM at Pedagutta.

KCR performed a Puja at the Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple.

He will also take stalk of the renovation efforts for the temple, and convene a meeting to decide on the date for reopening of the temple.