Telangana: CM KCR to hold high-level meet to set dates for budget

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a high-level meeting at Pragati Bhavan on Monday to finalise the dates for the state budget meetings.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the government is expected to spend around Rs 70,000 crore in the budget 2022-23 with a focus on the Dalit Bandhu scheme. The state plans to allocate Rs 20,000 crore as part of its several welfare schemes.

The meeting scheduled for 2 pm will be attended by various state ministers, including the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Legislative Affairs, the Finance Secretary, CMO officials, and other senior officials announced the official Twitter handle of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).