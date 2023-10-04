Telangana: CM KCR to release BRS manifesto in Warangal on Oct 16

Hyderabad: Telangana health and finance minister Harish Rao announced that CM KCR will release the BRS manifesto on October 16 in a public meeting in Warangal.

Expressing confidence over BRS’ win in Telangana, Harish Rao asserted that their manifesto will block the minds of the opposition.

The minister was speaking after participating in multiple development programs in Kodangal on Wednesday, October 4.

Harish Rao launched a 50-bed government hospital in Kosgi, Kodangal constituency and said that the region, which was once backwards due to the discrimination of the previous rulers was witnessing development under the BRS rule.

He also laid the foundation stone of a 150-bed government hospital in Maktal of Narayanapet district on Wednesday.

Good news for women in BRS manifesto

Recalling that the state government has implemented schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR Kit, Nutrition Kit, and Gruha Lakshmi for the welfare of women, the minister said that the BRS manifesto this time is focussed on the ‘economic’ empowerment of women.

Harish Rao further reminded that Kosgi and Kodangal used to face freshwater problems as water used to come once in three quarters.

“Now we are providing water from house to house. If Congress had won, there would have been no fresh water for another 10 years,” said Harish.

“Is there Kalyana Lakshmi in Karnataka?” questioned Harish Rao.

Taking a jibe at TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, Harish Rao said, “Revanth Reddy is the person who was found in the case of voting notes. The Supreme Court has also made it clear that an inquiry should be held.”

“An investigation is certain, Revanth will certainly go to jail,” concluded the BRS minister.