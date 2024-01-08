Telangana CM keen on reviving BILT, holds talks with industry giants

ITC is trying to acquire BILT assets, to which the chief minister has extended all possible support.

Published: 8th January 2024
Telangana CM held talks with delegation of industrialists in Hyderabad on Monday

Hyderabad: Chief minister Revanth Reddy met a delegation of industrialists and expressed his desire to revive the BILT which was named a sick factory.

He held talks with the managing director of Finquest Financial Solutions, and CEOs of ITC and PSPD (Paperboards and Specialty Papers Division) on their ongoing projects in Telangana and future expansion plans.

Ballapur Industries Limited (BILT) pulp mill situated in Kamlapurum of Mulugu district is considered a sick factory that sustained cash losses in the past.

Finquest Financial Solutions acquired BILT assets following the order from the National Company Law Appellant Tribulant (NCLAT).

Interestingly, ITC is trying to acquire BILT assets, to which the chief minister has extended all possible support.

