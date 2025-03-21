Telangana CM launches BuildNow portal to streamline building approvals

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has introduced the BuildNow portal, a revolutionary platform designed to streamline building and layout approvals with unprecedented speed and efficiency.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy officially launched the portal during an event at Ravindra Bharathi, highlighting its ability to grant instant permissions for construction projects, including large-scale multi-story complexes.

Powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology, BuildNow is set to transform the approval process for construction projects in the state.

Instant approvals

One of the standout features of BuildNow is its ability to provide instant approvals. Applicants can upload all necessary documents digitally, and the system processes them within minutes.

For example, approvals for a construction area spanning 22 lakh square feet, including five towers with 33 floors each, can be granted in just four minutes.

This rapid processing eliminates bureaucratic delays and ensures that applicants receive permissions without unnecessary waiting periods.

BuildNow to use AR tech

The portal also incorporates cutting-edge technologies like augmented reality (AR), allowing users to visualize their building designs even before construction begins.

This feature provides a detailed preview of the final structure, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and plan more effectively.

Additionally, BuildNow offers a user-friendly interface where applications can be submitted via a website or mobile app. To assist users, the system includes a dedicated help desk, chat support, and even WhatsApp-based assistance for resolving queries.

Initially launched within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, BuildNow is expected to expand statewide in the coming months.

This will replace the TG-BPASS system, which aimed to simplify approvals but, as per the current administration, often faced delays due to outdated processes.

With BuildNow, approval times for residential and commercial projects have been drastically reduced from weeks to mere minutes.

Blockchain technology to ensure transparency

The portal also leverages blockchain technology to ensure transparency and security in the approval process. Once permissions are granted, they cannot be altered or tampered with in the future.

Furthermore, BuildNow integrates Google Maps to identify key geographical markers such as water bodies and buffer zones.

This helps applicants avoid restricted areas while providing valuable insights for property buyers regarding compliance with zoning regulations.