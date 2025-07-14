Telangana CM launches distribution of 5.61 lakh new ration cards in state

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy formally launched the distribution of 5.61 lakh new ration cards during a public meeting held in the Tungaturthi Assembly constituency in Suryapet district on Monday, 14 July.

Assuring transparency and welfare outreach, he stated that 26 lakh new families were given a chance to apply for ration cards, and 40 lakh families now have ration cards, an increase from 2.8 lakh to 3.1 lakh. He hit back at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders who criticised the distribution drive, asking, “Crores are eating fine-grain rice. Why are you having heartburn?”

Reddy also assured of bringing Godavari waters to Tungaturthi Assembly constituency through the Devadula project’s package 6, by completing the project’s works swiftly.

Explaining the various welfare schemes being implemented by the Congress government, the chief minister questioned Suryapet BRS MLA G Jagadish Reddy, who had threatened to interrupt the chief minister’s event, why he couldn’t bring Godavari waters to Tungaturthi during the 10 years of BRS’ rule.

“Were you eating grass in the farmhouse for 10 years as a donkey?” he asked Jagadish Reddy, informing the latter that the project wasn’t “as easy as pouring soda in a glass.”

Noting that the Surypaet MLA couldn’t even manage to build an MRO office, MPDO office, or a police station in his constituency, Revanth Reddy appealed to the people of the constituency to defeat Jagadish Reddy, the single MLA from the BRS in the undivided Nalgonda region.

Asserting that Nalgonda’s history is Telangana’s history, the chief minister reminded that Tungaturthi constituency is the region from where freedom fighters like Bheemreddy Narasimha Reddy, Arutla Kamala Devi, Mallu Swarajyam, Doddi Komuraiah, among many others, had fought against the Nizams and the Razakars.

Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said there used to be 89 lakh ration cards in the past covering a population 2, 80,00,000 ration card holders. He said most of them didn’t like consuming coarse-grain rice, which used to either go waste, or would be sold to poultry businesses, beer distilleries, or the rice millers for recycling.

He said now ration card holders comprise 89 percent of Telangana’s population.

Uttam Kumar Reddy informed the chief minister that the works for Devadhula to Tungaturthi (package 6) had stalled, which could irrigate Tungaturthi, Palakurthi, Station Ghanpur and Wardhannapet constituencies.

Informing the people that funds for the revival of the Bunadigani canal were released, he appealed to the local MLAs and other people’s representatives to cooperate in acquiring 20,000 acres for the canal works.

Hollywood movies will be shot at Ramoji Film City

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that a separate chapter on the film industry will be part of the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document, which will be inspired by Ramoji Film City.

Addressing the inaugural shot of the movie series ‘Shrimad Bhagawatam’ at the Ramoji Film City on Monday, July 14, he said that Hollywood films will be shot in Ramoji Film City in the near future.

“I haven’t seen Universal Studios, but I have seen Ramoji Film City,” the chief minister said.