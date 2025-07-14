Telangana: KTR accuses Congress of neglecting Kaleshwaram project

The Sircilla MLA termed Congress “hostile to agriculture,” and warned that BRS will expose its conspiracies and continue its fight to protect Telangana farmers.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th July 2025 5:32 pm IST
BRS Working president KTR Addresses the Media
KTR

Telangana: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday, July 14, accused the Telangana government of neglecting the Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

He criticised the Congress government for not addressing the water scarcity issue in Telangana. Comparing the Congress and the BRS rule, KTR said agriculture was flourishing under the BRS rule and is now in distress.

“During BRS rule, Kaleshwaram project waters reached fields even in distant areas like Penpahad mandal of Suryapet district. Now, instead of water, only farmers’ tears are flowing,” he said. The former Telangana minister said that the government’s refusal to repair the Medigadda barrage and failure to activate pumps from Kannepalli was a deliberate move.

In a post on X, KTR said, “Despite the possibility to lift and supply water, the Congress government remains indifferent.”

