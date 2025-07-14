Telangana Congress chief condemns Teenmaar Mallanna’s remarks, office attack

Hyderabad: Congress PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud has condemned both the derogatory remarks made by MLC Teenmar Mallanna against MLC Kavitha and the subsequent attack on Mallanna’s office, calling the latter act unlawful.

In a statement released on Sunday, July 13, Mahesh Kumar Goud asserted that while Mallanna’s comments about Kavitha were reprehensible and must be denounced, using those remarks as a pretext to launch a violent attack on his office is against the law.

Will be probed: Goud

He emphasised that the incident, including the attack and the firing by Mallanna’s gunman, will be thoroughly investigated within the legal framework.

Goud also addressed the issue of reservations for Backwards Classes (BCs), stating that the increase in BC reservations is a result of Congress’s efforts. He argued that it is not appropriate for others to claim credit or seek benefits from this achievement.

The controversy began after Teenmar Mallanna made controversial and personal remarks about Kavitha, questioning her connection to the BC community and using language widely condemned as derogatory and misogynistic.

These remarks led to outrage among Telangana Jagruthi activists, who then stormed Mallanna’s Q News office in Hyderabad, vandalising property and clashing with staff. During the altercation, Mallanna’s security personnel fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd, and police are currently investigating the incident.

About 50 BRS workers barged into the office, vandalised it, destroying furniture and glass windows. They also tried to attack Mallanna.

As the attack intensified, Mallana’s security personnel fired gunshots into the air. A Q News employee, identified as Sai, is said to have sustained injuries in the incident.

The comments, which reportedly questioned Kavitha’s ongoing BC (Backward Classes) movement, sparked outrage among her supporters. “Is there a pact over a plate? Is there a pact over a bed? What do you have to do with the benefits meant for Backward Classes? Are you even a Backward Class yourself?” he had asked.

His remarks, particularly the reference to a “bed,” sparked strong backlash from Kavitha’s supporters, culminating in dramatic protests outside his office.

Police arrived at the scene soon after the incident began. They managed to bring the situation under control and detained several agitators.

Kavitha responds

Responding to Teenmaar Mallanna’s derogatory comments on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader and MLC K Kavitha, demanded immediate cancellation of his MLC membership.

“Even if you are from the Backwards Class, it is not your right to say such things…our people got angry at your words and protested…Will you just shoot and kill? Can’t you tolerate a woman asking a question!?” she questioned.

She also lashed out at the Congress government for its inaction and said that women are afraid to enter politics because of such politicians. “If the comments made by the MLC on a female leader are ignored, what about the condition of an ordinary woman?” Kavitha said.

She demanded that the Telangana Director General of Police (DIG) conduct an inquiry into the office firing.





