Telangana CM launches Young India police school brochure

Officials were ordered to prioritise children of martyred police personnel in admissions, recognizing the sacrifices made by their families.

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revath Reddy on Saturday, March 1, launched the Young India Police School brochure and a website of the Young India Police School at Manchirevula in Hyderabad.

“The schools should be developed as a national role model similar to Sainik Schools ensuring high standards of education, discipline, and leadership training,” CM Reddy stressed while reviewing the school uniform designs and provided suggestions.

He stressed the need for a progressive education system and highlighted the significance of adopting innovative learning methodologies to equip students with knowledge and skills for the future.

He directed officials to focus on sports, ensuring students receive comprehensive physical training and competitive exposure. He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing quality education and opportunities to these children.

