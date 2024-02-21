Telangana CM lays foundation for Rs 4369 cr worth works in Kodangal

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy laid foundation stones to a slew of development programs in Kosgi in the Kodangal Assembly constituency on Wednesday, February 21.

The cost of the total development works for which the foundation stones were laid in one go by the chief minister is Rs 4,369.143 crore, a press release informed.

Kodangal is Revanth Reddy’s home constituency.

Details of development works

The development works include the Narayanpet – Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme for Rs. 2,945 crore, R&B guest house in Kodangal at an estimated cost of Rs. 6.8 crores, the construction of double lane roads and bridges and widening of roads across Kodangal Constituency at an estimated cost of Rs.344.5 crores, Rs 27.886 crores on roads to remote tribal areas with no BT road facility in Vikarabad district.

The works also include a building for a tribal welfare hostel with Rs. 5 crores, a permanent building for minority residential schools at Rs. 25 crores, the construction of CC roads at the cost of Rs. 40 crores, the construction of Daulatabad Junior College at Rs. 7.13 crores, Bomraspet Junior College for Rs. 7.13 crores, Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule BC Residential school/college at Neetur Village in Daultabad Mandal for Rs. 25 crores.

Additionally, the works include the construction of a new veterinary college in Chandrakala village at Doultabad mandal with Rs. 36 crores, the Government Engineering College at Kosgi with Rs. 30 crores, women’s degree college at Kosgi mandal at Rs. 11 crores, Girls’ Social Welfare Residential School/Junior College at Maddur mandal head quarters with Rs. 20 crores, Boys’ Social Welfare Residential School/Junior College at Kodangal mandal headquarter at Rs. 25 crores, Medical college, Nursing and Physiotherapy college and 220 bedded hospital with Rs.224.50 crores, HLBS and R/Fs approach road works in Kodangal constituency at a cost of Rs. 213.2070 crores.

The foundation for a new 33/11 KV sub-station in Hasnabad village at Dudyal mandal with Rs.3.99 crores was also laid.

Self Help Groups

Revanth Reddy also distributed bank linkage checks to women Self Help Groups in Kosgi.

At the event, he promised to strengthen the women’s Self Help Groups.

“Already announced the stitching of school uniforms work will be awarded to self-help groups and instructed the authorities to take steps in this regard. The government is also contemplating providing interest-free loans to women’s groups. IKP centers will be strengthened,” he said.

He also stated that measures will be taken to provide incentives to women who engaged in cottage industries.