Telangana CM leads padayatra for Musi River rejuvenation

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy led a “Musi River Rejuvenation Sankalp Padayatra” on Friday, walking approximately 2.5 kilometers from Sangam in Valigonda Mandal to Bhimalingam in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district to bring attention to the critical state of the Musi River.

The chief minister began the padayatra with a symbolic floral offering to the river.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy expressed sorrow over the Musi River’s transformation from a life-giving resource to a polluted hazard.

He highlighted the challenges faced by those living in the river’s catchment area, pointing to the adverse effects on farming, fishing, and drinking water safety.

“The pollution crisis here is harming not just the river but also the livelihood of local communities,” he said.

He criticized the BRS leadership for its inaction on Musi’s pollution, accusing them of neglecting the environmental issues affecting the river.

Revanth thanks communists

Revanth Reddy thanked local communist groups for their support in the rejuvenation campaign, warning that unchecked pollution could lead to severe environmental dangers.

“The Musi River, meant to be a blessing, has become a curse for this region,” he stated, calling for an immediate and thorough cleanup effort.

Issuing a challenge to opposition leaders, Revanth Reddy invited them to witness the determination of the local community. “If anyone attempts to stop us, we’ll face it head-on,” he declared.

The chief minister announced plans for a larger padayatra, set to take place in January 2025, covering a route from Vadapalli to Hyderabad to raise more awareness and gather wider support for the river’s revival.