Telangana CM meets Union food min to seek policy interventions

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 4th March 2025 2:44 pm IST
New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday met Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi and discussed key issues related to food distribution and civil supplies.

Accompanied by state Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, the chief minister emphasised the need for improvements and policy interventions, an official statement said.

The CM also sought the Union Minister’s support in addressing the challenges and ensuring a seamless supply chain for the benefit of the people of Telangana.

