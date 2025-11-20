Telangana CM meets minister Pralhad to discusses paddy procurement

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday met Union Minister Pralhad Joshi here and discussed strengthening paddy procurement systems and other key issues.

Joshi said a detailed discussion was held on strengthening paddy procurement systems and possible extension of CMR (Custom Milled Rice) delivery timelines in the state.

“It was communicated that diversification of crops is of utmost importance to address storage and logistics challenges in the state. Full support was assured from the Centre to ensure smooth operations and safeguard farmers’ interests,” Joshi, who holds the consumer affairs, food and public distribution portfolios, said in a post on ‘X’.

A state government release said the CM informed Joshi that the distribution of a fine variety of rice through Pubic Distribution System, a first in the country, was successful in the state.

Reddy suggested to the union minister that to consider implementing distribution of fine rice across the country.

Joshi assured the CM that the Centre would take a decision after studying the issue, it said.

The distribution of fine rice through PDS resulted in a decline in malpractices like “recycling” (beneficiaries selling off the rice given PDS shops), he said.

Among others, Reddy urged the union minister to extend the timelines for delivery of 2024-25 Kharif CMR, sanction additional racks to store boiled rice in FCI godowns, among others.